'We are one game from the final and we are 100% on it' says Tomas Soucek

Speaking before the crucial match on Thursday, midfielder Tomas Soucek said: "We were very disappointed after the semi-final last year, so now it's even more motivation for us that we are one game from the final and we are 100% on it. "In the first leg, we did better than last year - that's a massive improvement. Now we're all motivated to get to the final, especially as West Ham haven't won a trophy for a few years and we want to give this chance to the fans."

