Watson hails Eurovision's platform for classical music

Sathishaa Mohan

Quotes from singer Russell Watson plus clips of his performance with the English National Opera in the Eurovision fan village ahead of the first semi-final show. He talks about his upcoming performance, the links between Eurovision and classical music, the atmosphere in the village and performing for school children earlier in the day, realising the scale and popularity of Eurovision and urges the English National Opera to consider relocating to the North West.

