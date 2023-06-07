Waters continue to swell in southern Ukraine after the Dnieper River dam breach

Residents in southern Ukraine are braced for a second day of swelling floodwater as authorities warned that a Dnieper River dam breach would continue to unleash pent-up water from a giant reservoir. Officials said the water is expected to rise following Tuesday’s dramatic rupture of the Kakhovka dam, about 44 miles to the east of the city of Kherson, but is not flowing with the same speed and intensity.

