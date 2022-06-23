Water pistol fight leads to clashes in Germany

About a hundred young people gathered at the German Sommerbad am Insulaner on Monday afternoon to participate in a massive fight. The group clashed when a water pistol fight spiralled out of control. Four suspects were arrested and several people were injured. Footage by Andreas Hofer @austausch_info

