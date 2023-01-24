Watchdog finds serious probation failings over Zara Aleena’s killer

Watchdog finds serious probation failings over Zara Aleena’s killer

A report by chief inspector of probation, Justin Russell, outlined how Jordan McSweeney was not treated as a high-risk offender or recalled to prison as quickly as he should have been, leaving him “free” to stalk and kill law graduate Zara Aleena.

