Watchdog bans TikTok vape ads for Elf Bar and HQD Tech

Credit: Advertising Standards Agency (ASA). First clip (HQD Tech) muted for copyright reasons. Second clip: Elf Bar Two TikTok posts by influencers promoting vapes have been banned for breaking rules prohibiting e-cigarette advertising on social media. The first post from the account @Panaxhe_ shows a young man selecting a blueberry-flavoured Elf Bar for breakfast from a fridge full of the brightly-coloured devices before returning later for a kiwi passionfruit-flavoured vape for lunch. The second showed former Gogglebox star George Baggs, who was 19 when he posted the ad, holding up an HQD Wave disposable electronic cigarette still in its packaging, while on-screen text stated: “Matching my outfit with my new HQD v@pe”. As the video went on, Mr Baggs got dressed while smoking the vape, with text stating: “Always get asked to do these sorta vids so here ya go