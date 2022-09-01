Fisticuffs | 

Watch: Standoff between locals in loyalist Village area of Belfast and food delivery cyclist

Fisticuffs broke out on a busy Belfast street on Monday afternoon

Standoff between locals and a food delivery cyclist in Belfast

Hugh JordanSunday World Video Team

Fisticuffs broke out on a busy Belfast street on Monday afternoon.

Locals in the staunchly loyalist Village area surrounded a food delivery man.

They formed a ring around him to prevent him from leaving. But within seconds punches were thrown before the police were called to sort things out.

