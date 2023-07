Watch: Orange Order marches take place across Northern Ireland for twelfth of July

This video shows their main parade as it got underway in Belfast.

Scores of parades have taken place across Northern Ireland as Protestant loyal orders celebrate the Twelfth of July.

The main demonstrations happened at 18 venues, including Belfast as well as Bangor in Co Down; Ballymena, Co Antrim; Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh; and Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.

Thousands of Orange Order members accompanied by 600 marching bands took part in the festivities to mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris attended a parade in Lurgan, Co Armagh along with DUP MP Carla Lockhart.

The Orange Order said an estimated half-a-million people were expected to participate or spectate in events.

The institution's Grand Master Edward Stevenson said he would enjoy the day in the village of Loughbrickland, Co Down.

He urged all "to enjoy the celebrations in a manner befitting the proud tradition we represent".

Members of the Orange Order take part in a Twelfth of July parade in Belfast. Photo: PA

"Tens of thousands of people eagerly look forward to participating in our parades each year - and I am one of them," he said.

"I do not believe there is any other event on these islands that can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets as our processions, either by taking part or simply to watch them go by.

"We continue to welcome an increasing number of international visitors to our celebrations who are keen to experience first-hand the spectacle of the biggest day in the parading calendar."

On Tuesday night, the majority of an estimated 250 bonfires were lit in loyalist communities across the region to usher in the main date in the parading calendar.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said it received 147 emergency 999 calls between 6pm on Tuesday and 2am on Wednesday - a drop of 28% on last year.

It said 34 of the calls were bonfire-related, one less than last year.

In Newtownards, Co Down, a man was taken to hospital.

It is understood he fell from a bonfire structure in the Portaferry Road area around 10pm.

The placing of an image of Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill and Irish flags on a bonfire in the Eastvale area of Dungannon, as well as an effigy, above a poster bearing the name of Sinn Fein Councillor Taylor McGrann at a bonfire in Rathcoole on the outskirts of Belfast, are being investigated by police as hate crime.

Those actions were condemned by representatives from political parties across the divide.

One of the largest bonfires, located in Craigyhill, Larne, aimed to raise money for a local toddler who is undergoing cancer treatment.

The Battle of the Boyne in 1690, which unfolded at the Boyne river north of Dublin, saw Protestant King William of Orange defeat Catholic King James II to secure a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.

Thousands of Orange lodge members parade through the summer months to mark William's victory and other key dates in Protestant/unionist/loyalist culture.

Those celebrations culminate on the Twelfth.