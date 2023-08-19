WATCH: Mo Salah’s gives new boy Wataru Endo a warm welcome at Liverpool

WATCH: Mo Salah’s gives new boy Wataru Endo a warm welcome at Liverpool

Olivia Lynott

WATCH: Mo Salah’s gives new boy Wataru Endo a warm welcome at Liverpool.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News