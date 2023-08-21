Watch: Loose Pony causes traffic chaos on the M1 near Dublin Airport

Onlookers captured a video of a pony running loose on the M1 yesterday, with gardaí seen trying to contain the animal as it ran across the motorway and blocked traffic. Members of the public could also be seen chasing down the fast-moving pony as stuck motorists joined in the hunt. Gardaí got a call yesterday evening regarding the animal creating havoc on the road. The pony was eventually captured after causing disruption for a considerable time.