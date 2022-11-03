Watch as a cyclist and a taxi driver get into a heated roadside row in Cork
Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team
Watch as a cyclist and a taxi driver get into heated roadside row in Cork
Popular Videos
road rage | Watch as a cyclist and a taxi driver get into a heated roadside row in Cork
Sick or treat | Gareth O'Callaghan vows to find trick-or-treaters who kicked his ‘innocent’ dog
Video shows men vandalising the grave of murdered gangster Gary Carey
Mario Kart costume video goes viral as bike-riding plumber shoots fireworks from mobility scooter
making sweet music | New video shows Irish Queen of Country Philomena Begley in bed with Nathan Carter
Watch MoreMore Videos
Commuters left bemused at the antics of an unusual fellow train passenger – a playful cockatiel
road rage | Watch as a cyclist and a taxi driver get into a heated roadside row in Cork
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical - Official Teaser Trailer
Heidi Klum dresses up as a rain worm at her annual Halloween party
Headlines
Commuters left bemused at the antics of an unusual fellow train passenger – a playful cockatiel
Take the wheel | ‘Most dangerous’ Christmas songs to drive to revealed – with Hallelujah topping charts
'no consent' | Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Dublin hotel while she was asleep
witness evidence | Boy (16) accused of murdering mum in Dublin ‘planned to rob someone with knife’ trial told
hat's grand | Conor McGregor gets nod of approval from MMA star Claudia Gadelha after shaving off his beard
inquest | Elderly man who suffered severe burns after collapsing beside radiator ‘was there for days’
road rage | Watch as a cyclist and a taxi driver get into a heated roadside row in Cork
'flashbacks' | Teen who broke ankle in school's long jump sandpit awarded over €16k in damages
serious injuries | Couple arrested over alleged serious assault on nine-week-old baby released without charge
'vehicles of interest' | Taxi man whose cab was allegedly involved in Regency Hotel murder claims car was ‘cloned’
More Videos
Mario Kart costume video goes viral as bike-riding plumber shoots fireworks from mobility scooter
Footage shows woman being hit with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival
A taxi was viciously attacked by a young woman in the early hours of last Sunday morning
superhero | Daniel O'Donnell makes spooky acting debut in short horror film Night of the Daniels
Daniel O'Donnell makes spooky acting debut in short horror film Night of the Daniels
Gent fans clash with Gardai in Dublin
my country life | Episode 12: Fr Brian D’Arcy (Part 1)
'best feeling' | Irish couple ‘cried tears of joy’ after being reunited with triplets born in Kenya
'huge loss' | Tributes to Limerick mum-of-two killed in crash on way home from Halloween party
'relief' | Almost €100k raised for Mayo teen Emma Langan’s cancer fight
Fashion police | Sarah McInerney says fan complained about her ‘inappropriate’ Prime Time outfits
Facing the music | Dublin man who stole over €6k worth of musical equipment avoids jail
Controversial cleric | Irish priest says Fr Seán Sheehy had ‘no regard’ for families with controversial homily
grim discovery | Man (25) found dead with suspicious head injuries outside Monaghan hotel
Trigger man | Top cop names slain gangster Robbie Lawlor as hitman who left mob boss Owen Maguire paralysed
Sharing is caring | Colin Farrell says house-sharing with Barry Keoghan was like living with a ‘raccoon’
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed