Watch: Arsonist sets himself on fire during Dublin van attack
Footage shows the suspect running down the road engulfed in flames after setting fire to a van.
A garda investigation is underway after an arsonist set himself on fire while targeting a property in west Dublin.
The firebombing happened in Ballyfermot and was captured on CCTV. Footage shows the suspect running down the road engulfed in flames after setting fire to a van.
The footage shows the vehicle being reversed into a driveway and crashing into a car before a man gets out of the driver side door. The van is then set alight leading to an explosion.
The individual on fire then runs down the street alongside another man before they flee the area.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire which occurred at Elmdale Park, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 at approximately 10.20pm on December 6, 2022. Enquiries are ongoing.”
