War in Ukraine: The latest headlines

Sunday World Video Team

A look at the latest headlines from the conflict in Ukraine as Boris Johnson said the “price of freedom is worth paying”, and the UK must be prepared to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia for as long as it takes. The Prime Minister argued that western allies must continue to back Ukraine because standing up to Vladimir Putin’s aggression will ultimately make the world a safer and more prosperous place.

