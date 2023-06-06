Walker misses Man City training ahead of Champions League final
Press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of his side's Champions League final match against Inter Milan. They are one win away from clinching a famous treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.
Popular Videos
Watch: The moment Liam Byrne was arrested by Spanish police
Bal-butchering | Two men brawl in broad daylight as crowd cheers on in Dublin
Mass brawl breaks out at Burrow Beach in Sutton over the Bank Holiday weekend
Man describes difficulty after his mother's gravestone falls on him
Police called to teenage brawl at Warrenpoint Pier
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Moment of truth for boxing as IOC to decide on IBA’s future
bride and joy | Former Dublin football star Noelle Healy marries partner in lavish summer wedding
LATEST | PGA and DP World Tours to merge with LIV Golf
David Moyes hails West Ham final as 'biggest moment' of his career
Walker misses Man City training ahead of Champions League final
Bournemouth pier boat operations suspended after death of two young swimmers
Rugby player Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper celebrate their wedding
EXCLUSIVE | Kinahan cartel links help East Belfast UVF ‘spread wings’ into international drug trade
'not alone' | US intelligence officials have recovered alien craft, whistleblower claims
knock-off | Ireland takes part in European operation that seized €87m worth of fake clothes and shoes
More Videos
Vision Pro is ‘most advanced device ever’ – Apple
Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou
Poland opposition party leads anti-government march
Boy who died after incident in the water in Bournemouth was ‘fabulous young man’
Zoo keepers marks Koko the chimpanzee's 50th birthday
Activist walks from London to Istanbul to promote carbon capture
slumped | Pencil owned by Adolf Hitler sells for fraction of price estimate at auction house
€87m euros worth of fake clothes seized during major European-wide operation
'violent disorder' | Brothers Glen Ward and Eric O’Driscoll sent for trial over alleged Finglas brawl
psychiatric report | Lawyers seek expert medical view on man who posted lewd animated image of dead woman
'lethal' | ‘It was crazy’ – Dublin homeless café manager describes shocking effects of ‘liquid ecstasy’
'most gifted' | Teen footballer killed in jet ski accident was ‘true hero on the pitch’, funeral told
LATEST | Kinahan cartel gang boss Liam Byrne says he will fight extradition back to UK for trial
SHocking | Boy violently attacked by gang of youths in park - police investigating footage
FREAK INJURY | ‘I see the funny side now’ – man breaks back after mum’s gravestone falls on top of him
all at sea | Dutch international footballer accused of involvement in massive coke shipment
ring girl | Former Miss Ireland announces she got engaged in stunning Santorini
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed