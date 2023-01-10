Wales captain Gareth Bale retires from football aged 33

Wales captain Gareth Bale retires from football aged 33

Sunday World Video Team

Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football. Bale, Wales’ most-capped men’s player with 111 appearances, confirmed the decision on social media. The former Southampton, Tottenham and Real Madrid forward made his final competitive appearance during Wales’ World Cup group stage fixture with England on November 29.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News