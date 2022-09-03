Voting closes in Tory leadership race after long summer of campaigning

Voting closes in Tory leadership race after long summer of campaigning

Sunday World Video Team

Voting has now closed in the Tory party leadership race, with either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak set to be declared the winner on Monday. Polling closed at 5pm, bringing to an end a long, fractious contest that dominated the summer and saw both candidates clash over competing visions for the country.

