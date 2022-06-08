Volodymyr Zelensky claims 31,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday claimed Russia had lost more than 31,000 soldiers since launching its full-scale invasion in February. "Russia has been paying for this senseless war against Ukraine with almost 300 lives of their soldiers daily," Mr Zelensky said in his daily address via social media.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News