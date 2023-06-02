Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at EPC summit in Moldova

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Moldova on Thursday. After a welcome ceremony in Bulboaca, the Ukrainian president thanked his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu, for hosting Ukrainian refugees during the war. He also spoke of the importance of Nato having Ukraine as a member, and warned of possible Russian aggression in other parts of Europe.

