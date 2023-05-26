Volkswagen updates flagship SUV

Volkswagen updates flagship SUV

Volkswagen has revealed the updated version of its flagship SV - the Touareg. As well as a styling update, it also features technology which will likely trickle down to more affordable models in the VW range in the coming years.

