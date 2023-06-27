Vladimir Putin thanks Russia for ‘unity’ after aborted armed rebellion

Vladimir Putin has thanked Russia for its “unity” after an armed rebellion over the weekend was aborted less than 24 hours after it began. The president was speaking after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin defended his short-lived insurrection in a boastful statement. In his first appearance since the rebellion ended, Mr Putin also thanked most of the mercenaries for not letting the situation deteriorate into “bloodshed”, and said all necessary measures have been taken to protect the country and its people from the rebellion.