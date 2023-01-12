Viral video dubbed ‘daily clash of goose jackets’ shows men brawling on Luas line in Dublin

The clip was titled ‘Daily clash of goose jackets’ on one Twitter page.

A video showing a group of men fighting in front of shocked onlookers on the Luas line has gone viral.

The brawl occurs at the Luas stop on Dominic Street in Dublin's north inner-city.

In the clip, one man can be seen swinging a crutch while shocked Luas passengers look on.

