Viral video dubbed ‘daily clash of goose jackets’ shows men brawling on Luas line in Dublin

The clip was titled ‘Daily clash of goose jackets’ on one Twitter page.

Canada Goose wearing youths' brawl on luas line

Darren HalleySunday World Video Team

A video showing a group of men fighting in front of shocked onlookers on the Luas line has gone viral.

The brawl occurs at the Luas stop on Dominic Street in Dublin's north inner-city.

In the clip, one man can be seen swinging a crutch while shocked Luas passengers look on.

The video was titled ‘Daily clash of goose jackets’ on the Twitter pag e SickVideos – in reference to the face that a number of the brawlers were wearing the popular ‘Canada Goose’ brand.

