Video shows tragic murder victim Michael McDonagh being buried in a gold coffin

A video shared on social media shows mourners paying tribute to murder victim Michael McDonagh (53) as he is buried in a gold coffin.

The convicted drug dealer and father-of-six was killed in a row at a holiday park in the UK on August 6.

It has been reported that the argument broke out after the opening Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at the Camber Sands holiday park near the East Sussex border.

The video, posted to TikTok, shows the gold casket of Michael McDonagh drawn in a white carriage by horses following his funeral on Wednesday.

A black Rolls Royce with Irish flags is shown following the procession through the streets of London.

Flower arrangements are seen writing words like ‘Ireland’ on top of the gold casket and at the graveside of Michael McDonagh.

Around 200 mourners attended the funeral at Sacred Heart and Mary Immaculate Church in Mill Hill, London – where McDonagh had been living with his family.

There, the Sligo man’s family issues a renewed appeal for information about the incident that led to his death.

Speaking after her father’s funeral service, Stephanie McDonagh said: “Dad was loved by everyone, what happened to him shouldn't have happened.

“He was there with his family and he should have had a nice time, and he should have come home and he didn't.

“If people know any information, I hope they come forward so we can get justice.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Camber Sands holiday park said: “We understand the McDonagh family's grief at this very difficult time.

“Our park team is actively supporting the police and is doing everything they can to assist with their inquiries. As this is a live police investigation we cannot comment further.”