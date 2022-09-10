Video shows Shankhill Road residents speaking about the loss of Queen Elizabeth
Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team
Shankhill Road residents mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II in Belfast
Popular Videos
Friends in all places | Watch as Garth Brooks has 'sing song' with locals in Dublin City
Watch | Video shows Shankhill Road residents speaking about the loss of Queen Elizabeth
Shopping brawl | Shocking video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral
PILE-UP | Shocking video shows the aftermath of six-vehicle crash on M50
'F***ing hell it's f***ing Charles now' - British holidaymakers react to Queen Elizabeth's death on Ryanair flight
Watch MoreMore Videos
Watch | Video shows Shankhill Road residents speaking about the loss of Queen Elizabeth
Watch | Official trailer for ‘Disenchanted’ is finally released by Disney
Friends in all places | Watch as Garth Brooks has 'sing song' with locals in Dublin City
'F***ing hell it's f***ing Charles now' - British holidaymakers react to Queen Elizabeth's death on Ryanair flight
Headlines
shutdown | Premier League fixture chaos beckons as new warning is delivered
Judge's warning | Bouncer given community service after he tore out clumps of girlfriend’s hair at party
time out | Roscommon County Board considers what action to take after alleged assault on referee
Admirable | Roisin Gorman: ‘I liked the Queen and I’m sad she’s died’
Watch | Video shows Shankhill Road residents speaking about the loss of Queen Elizabeth
united in grief | Harry and Meghan join William and Kate in public as they go on Windsor Castle walkabout
heart of gold | Tributes pour in for dad (21) killed in crash that that left teen badly injured
family's concern | Gardai renew appeal for pensioner (74) missing from Leopardstown for four days
tax break | Fr Peter McVerry warns that Ireland has 'passed the tipping point’ as landlords leave the market
Watch | Official trailer for ‘Disenchanted’ is finally released by Disney
More Videos
Elton John pays further tribute to Queen onstage in Toronto
Taoiseach pays tribute to the Queen's memory
tragic loss | Heartbreaking scenes at funeral of tragic Tallaght siblings Christy, Chelsea and Lisa
Duke and Duchess of Sussex travel to Balmoral after Queen falls ill
Conor McGregor arrives at court
PILE-UP | Shocking video shows the aftermath of six-vehicle crash on M50
Friends in all places | Watch as Garth Brooks has 'sing song' with locals in Dublin City
off the ball | Rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll opens up about struggles to adjust to life after rugby
face-crook | Man (21) jailed for two months after selling items stolen from car on social media
jail dodge | Thief who stole child’s e-scooter escapes prison and pays compensation to the victim
crime fail | Garda officer recognised man who tried to break into his home
flight chaos latest | Aer Lingus passengers told to avoid Dublin Airport as all short-term flights cancelled
RIP | Sudden death of Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh is ruled an accident by US coroner
Historic | Crowds enjoy ‘momentous’ scene as Charles proclaimed King outside Royal Exchange
'a lot of Clooneys' | George Clooney reveals how relatives he met on Irish road trip looked like his family
Grounded | Aer Lingus passengers face massive queues as IT issues strike Dublin Airport
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed