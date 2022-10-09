Video shows risky sulky race on busy Dublin road
The horses were racing against each other on the N7 in west Dublin, near Corkagh Park, in the rain.
A video is being shared on social media of a sulky race taking place on a busy Dublin road.
The clip, which was shared to Facebook by the user Camac Trotting, shows two horses named Peter Pan and Princess each pulling a two-wheeled cart with jockeys riding inside.
The video was captioned: “Flying pan vs princess winner flying pan what a pony”.
Reckless sulky aces usually see two sulky racers compete against each other while a following entourage of cars and jeeps block the traffic from behind.
Spectators in several recent videos are seen hanging out of windows, sunroofs and from the back of open vans as the trotters reach speeds over 50kph over a mile-long race.
Favourite locations for racing in Ireland include the Croom bypass in Limerick, the M3 motorway near Blanchardstown as well as locations close to Athy in Kildare and Thurles in Tipperary.
