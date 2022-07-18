Video shows panic in Spanish Nightclub as gunman opens fire

Video shows panic in Spanish Nightclub as gunman opens fire

Owen BreslinSunday World Video Team

Irishman apparently among the injured in Marbella club shooting

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News