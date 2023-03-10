Video shows moment Iraqi man stabs UK student in bid to be deported

Dramatic video footage has been released of the moment an Iraqi man stabbed a university student in a bid to be deported because he had no work or money in the UK. Rebaz Mohammed was jailed for six years at Southampton Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and possessing a knife in a public place in connection with the attack which happened in a park in Southampton, Hampshire, in December 2022.

