Video shows man with gun at scene of Copenhagen mall shooting in Denmark

Video shows man with gun at scene of Copenhagen mall shooting in Denmark

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

Danish police say three people were killed and three others are in critical condition after a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News