tense scenes | 

Video shows Liverpool fans taunting Rangers supporters with IRA chant

Liverpool fans taunt Rangers fans with IRA chant

Mick CarolanSunday World Video Team

Liverpool fans taunt Rangers fans with IRA chant ahead of their clash in the Champions League clash last night.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News