Video shows high-end Audi in pristine condition before mystery Dublin crash

In the other video, shocked onlookers can seen viewing the same car after the crash with its boot open as gardai seal off the scene

Footage has emerged of a high-end Audi in pristine condition – before it was ultimately abandoned on a Dublin street after a smash.

Another video circulating on social media appears to show the aftermath of the crash involving the same Audi RS 6 estate in Dublin over the weekend.

Rescue services called to the scene of the crash involving an expensive high-powered car at around 8pm in Chapelizod on Friday found the occupants had fled.

It appeared the car had hit a stone wall.

Now a video has emerged showing men filming the car before the incident while one narrates: “Sad day in the parish. Out with the old, good old machine, and in with the new..the beast from the east.”

In the other video, shocked onlookers can seen viewing the same car after the crash with its boot open as gardai seal off the scene.

Debris from the smash can be seen strewn along the street where the Audi RS 6 estate had been abandoned.

The airbags had deployed in the badly damaged car and two wheels are almost twisted off.

The hazard lights remain flashing and one of the wheels lies by the side of the road.

Further along the road and another vehicle can be seen with its hazard lights flashing.

Versions of similar models of the Audi retail for €200,000 in Ireland.

Dublin Fire Brigade had tweeted: “On top of the wildfire calls associated with the good weather, our regular work continues as well.”

“This weekend firefighter/paramedics responded to this road traffic collision in Chapelizod, all occupants were gone on arrival.”

Gardaí said they attended a three-car road traffic collision that occurred on the Old Lucan Road, Chapelizod, shortly after 8pm, Friday 12th August 2022.

“No injuries were reported at the scene, enquiries are ongoing,” gardai said.