Video shows heartbreak as injured wife of Tommy Dooley attends memorial for him in Kerry

The Family of Tommy Dooley release balloons in his honour

THESE were the harrowing scenes as the injured wife of Tommy Dooley was brought from her hospital bed to attend a memorial for her husband who died after a stabbing incident at a cemetery in Kerry on Wednesday.

Wrapped in a blanket and sitting in a wheelchair, a traumatised Siobhan Dooley attended the balloon release outside the home she shared with Tommy and their children on Thursday evening.

Siobhan, who sustained her injuries during the incident where her husband suffered fatal injuries, was supported at the event by her family and dozens of friends and well wishers.

A video of the heart-breaking tribute to Tommy was posted by his daughter on Facebook.

This morning Tommy’s brother Patrick appeared before Kenmare District Court charged with his murder.