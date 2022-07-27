Video shows Galway fan donning fake penis and grabbing Danny Healy Rae’s beard
Danny Healy Rae has said he doesn’t mind being approached by people on the street after a video emerged showing an over-exuberant Galway fan donning a fake penis and appearing to grab at the Kerry TD’s beard.
It is unclear when the short clip was recorded but it would appear to have been after the All-Ireland final.
In the short recording, the fan, in Galway colours but wearing a Kerry hat, walks over to the popular politician TD outside a pub and puts his arm round him.
Both men appear to enjoy the encounter until the fan then tugs at Danny’s beard.
The TD reacts and pushes the fan away as another man in the background intervenes.
Asked today about the video, Danny said he wasn’t aware of the incident but that he had no issues with people greeting him on the street.
“I have to think back,” he said “but it doesn’t bother me one bit.
“I’m out to meet the people and I like meeting them,” he added.
“It happens from time to time (that he is accosted on the street) but you have to take with the rough with the tumble.
“Today is a new day and I’m out and about. We’ve got to keep going and make the most of what we have today.”
Danny declared: “That’s what being a public representative is all about. We’re just servants of the people.”
As for the game itself, he said that for Kerry fans they were never sure of the result until the final whistle blew.
“I’m still hoarse,” he admitted. “And I will be for another week.”
Popular Videos
horror scenes | Shocking video shows violent fight between group in Co Meath with two men injured
Shopping brawl | Shocking video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral
Dan's the man | Video shows Galway fan donning fake penis and grabbing Danny Healy Rae’s beard
Woman stabbed 29 times by partner says ‘I’m a survivor’ as he is jailed for life
Tory leadership debate halted after incident in the studio
Watch MoreMore Videos
Dan's the man | Video shows Galway fan donning fake penis and grabbing Danny Healy Rae’s beard
horror scenes | Shocking video shows violent fight between group in Co Meath with two men injured
Dwayne Johnson surprises family of fans with new puppy at Super-Pets screening
F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix
Headlines
sex pest | Pimp Martin Heaney denied bail after allegedly searching for strippers days after jail release
Kerry heavy hearts | Roy Curtis: The touching stories of Spillane, Clifford and O’Connor show why the GAA works
Clean Sweep | Peaky Blinders star Charlene McKenna lands lead role in Irish thriller series
A-door-able | Vogue Williams says the ‘door is ajar’ when it comes to a fourth child
stigma | Irish ‘still treat non-drinkers with suspicion’, says Newstalk’s Ciara Kelly
Brutal murder | Man (50s) arrested in connection with 2007 murder of Paul Quinn released without charge
SEA-IRA | Derry man facing IRA-linked charges denied electronic tag removal to go sea swimming
Dan's the man | Video shows Galway fan donning fake penis and grabbing Danny Healy Rae’s beard
Court ruling | Violent criminal who murdered orphan Daniel McAnaspie (17) loses conviction appeal
Gru-m to Improve | Minions: The Rise of Gru is the worst kids’ movie I’ve seen in years
More Videos
Monkeypox – all you need to know about the disease
Pope apologises for ‘catastrophic’ school abuses in Canada
Dublin Fire Brigade attends gorse fire in Killiney
Woman stabbed 29 times by partner says ‘I’m a survivor’ as he is jailed for life
UK will host Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine
Doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie
Flackstock | Laura Whitmore pays tribute to Caroline Flack with Glastonbury throwback
shamed officer | Garda body calls for change after sick domestic abuser Paul Moody resigns with pension
horror scenes | Shocking video shows violent fight between group in Co Meath with two men injured
Upsetting | Kerry Katona shares heartbreak as daughter says she doesn’t ‘want to be here anymore’
locked up | Limerick rapper William ‘Willzee’ Casey jailed for careless driving causing death
killer entertainment | Sunday World journalist Nicola Tallant announces her first live show
new red | Manchester United complete signing of Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax
unhappy meal | McDonald’s to raise prices on products for first time in 14 years
Judge rules | Man accused of assaulting his wife has bail relaxed to attend their wedding party
'unusual' | Woman whose husband allegedly assaulted her wants bail relaxed to attend wedding party
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed