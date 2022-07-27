Video shows Galway fan donning fake penis and grabbing Danny Healy Rae’s beard

Asked today about the video, Danny said he wasn’t aware of the incident but that he had no issues with people greeting him on the street

Danny Healy Rae has said he doesn’t mind being approached by people on the street after a video emerged showing an over-exuberant Galway fan donning a fake penis and appearing to grab at the Kerry TD’s beard.

It is unclear when the short clip was recorded but it would appear to have been after the All-Ireland final.

In the short recording, the fan, in Galway colours but wearing a Kerry hat, walks over to the popular politician TD outside a pub and puts his arm round him.

Both men appear to enjoy the encounter until the fan then tugs at Danny’s beard.

The TD reacts and pushes the fan away as another man in the background intervenes.

“I have to think back,” he said “but it doesn’t bother me one bit.

“I’m out to meet the people and I like meeting them,” he added.

“It happens from time to time (that he is accosted on the street) but you have to take with the rough with the tumble.

“Today is a new day and I’m out and about. We’ve got to keep going and make the most of what we have today.”

Danny declared: “That’s what being a public representative is all about. We’re just servants of the people.”

As for the game itself, he said that for Kerry fans they were never sure of the result until the final whistle blew.

“I’m still hoarse,” he admitted. “And I will be for another week.”