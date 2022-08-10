Video shows fire at derelict Dublin pub where gang boss Eamonn ‘The Don’ Dunne was killed

The Fassaugh House pub in Cabra, also known as Matt’s, closed down after the murder of the Don, who was the leader of one of Ireland’s most dangerous crime gangs, in 2010

A fire that broke out in the North Dublin pub where gang boss Eamonn ‘The Don’ Dunne was gunned down 12 years ago has been tackled by Dublin Fire Brigade.

The brigade rushed to the scene of the blaze at the derelict Fassaugh House pub site in Cabra last night where the “well developed fire” had broken out.

“A turntable ladder from Tara Street fire station fought the fire from above and @DubCityCouncil crews provided us with increased water supplies to the fireground, “the fire brigade tweeted alongside pictures of the blaze.

Video that was posted on social media also captured the dramatic incident as it unfolded.

The Fassaugh House pub in Cabra, also known as Matt’s, closed down after the murder of the Don, who was the leader of one of Ireland’s most dangerous crime gangs, in 2010.

The pub has remained vacant for more than a decade since the Don was shot twice in the head and a number of times in the body as he sat beside his 16-year-old daughter in the pub on April 23.

Last September, we reported how local councillor Cieran Perry, had revealed how developers were in discussions with An Bord Pleanála in relation to a planning application for 137 Build to Rent apartments for the site.

Cllr Perry said in a Facebook post that Dublin City Council had been forced to spend money on maintaining what he referred to as the “Matt’s of Cabra” site on Fassaugh Avenue in Cabra.

The Fassaugh House pub has been vacant for over a decade

“Having paid for many clean-ups of the site previously DCC were forced to install steel shuttering on the building last week as a safety measure to stop youths accessing the building,” he wrote.

“As local residents will be aware, this site has been an eyesore for over two years despite numerous requests by myself to the Isle of Man owners and their local representatives to maintain the site.

“It is scandalous that the owners are allowed to leave the site in such a dilapidated state on one of the main roads through Cabra, creating an extremely bad impression of our area for residents and visitors alike.”

Longford pensioner living in fear after vandals destroy his car with golf clubs More than 100 children brought to Sexual Assault Treatment Units last year Family concerned for well-being of missing Dublin woman Suzanne Rossiter

Cllr Perry said he had the site entered on the Vacant Site Register and that a vacant site levy of over €360,000 is currently outstanding.

“The owners have had the audacity to appeal this fine to An Bord Pleanála, ”he added. “The Bord are due to give a decision in the coming days.

“To add further insult to our community, the developers are in discussions with An Bord Pleanála in relation to a planning application for 137 Build to Rent apartments for the site.

“The Build to Rent apartments will attract transient tenants and deny local residents an opportunity to buy a home in the area.”

It was recently revealed that the pub was also sold through Lisney, who had been guiding €850,000. A detached two-storey building which extends to 8,611 sq ft, it is located on a 0.27-acre site in a retail parade with front and rear access.

A feasibility study indicated it had potential for more than 12 apartments over ground floor commercial units.

Sunday World