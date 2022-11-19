footage | 

Video shows Dublin bus engulfed in smoke on busy Dublin street

The video was recorded on a phone this morning

Bus goes up in smoke in Dublin City Centre

Johnny Brew and Daragh KeanySunday World Video Team

A bus on Talbot Street had to be evacuated this morning as it was engulfed with smoke.

As fumes stretched along the busy street passers by couldn't believe what they were looking at as the driver stayed in his cab and eventually drove off towards Gardiner Street.

One onlooker said there was a giant oil spill on the ground after he took off as passengers were left stranded.

