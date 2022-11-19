Video shows Dublin bus engulfed in smoke on busy Dublin street
The video was recorded on a phone this morning
Johnny Brew and Daragh KeanySunday World Video Team
A bus on Talbot Street had to be evacuated this morning as it was engulfed with smoke.
As fumes stretched along the busy street passers by couldn't believe what they were looking at as the driver stayed in his cab and eventually drove off towards Gardiner Street.
One onlooker said there was a giant oil spill on the ground after he took off as passengers were left stranded.
Popular Videos
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
pension pot | OAP (73) busted for growing 40 cannabis plants at home says he won’t stop smoking weed
RIP | Late Late Show viewers praise emotional tribute to ‘national treasure’ Vicky Phelan
controversy | Bizarre speech by FIFA President continues stream of apologies ahead of World Cup
goal rush | Top five contenders to win the golden boot at the World Cup
footage | Video shows Dublin bus engulfed in smoke on busy Dublin street
real life | Irish man has revealed dangerous experience with body dysmorphia
paige míle fáilte | Stunning Love Island trio party in Dublin on the hunt for ‘Irish husbands’
wilde ride | Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde ‘taking a break’ after dramatic 2-year relationship
kerry bold | Buskers banned from using rude and racist language in Killarney
tragic tribute | Funeral of Bray drowning victim honours his friendship and mischief as swimmers pay beautiful tribute
More Videos
Ronnie Whelan - Anyone saying 'Klopp Out' isn't a Liverpool Fan
Ronnie Whelan - Can Trent be Trusted?
Ronnie Whelan on Liverpool's Year so Far
Ronnie Whelan: Liverpool Legends on tour
Manchester United’s owners do not care about the club, says Cristiano Ronaldo
Taoiseach outlines plans to tackle gambling addiction
horror smash | Teen girl seriously injured in Kilkenny crash was sitting in vehicle when it was car jacked
big freeze | Weather: Cold snap finally takes hold as scattered showers predicted
vicious attack | Woman who headbutted another woman and broke her collarbone says she regrets the attack
Dunne for | Viewers shocked as RTE news anchor Eileen Dunne announces instant retirement live on air
xmas bonus | Are you in line for a windfall from the Revenue? More than 360,000 households overpaid tax in 2021
my country life | Episode 14: Declan Nerney
bomb bonding | North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un unveils his daughter for first time at missile launch
Dissident bombing | Three arrested for attempted murder of two PSNI officers in Co Tyrone
CRIME WORLD | Episode 190: The Dingle Whiskey Movie Club - Donnie Brasco and Scarface
perfect night | Adele says first night of postponed Las Vegas residency looks ‘is just how I imagined’
'no monster' | Benjamin Mendy jurors asked to end his ‘absolute hell’ and acquit him of rape
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed