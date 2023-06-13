Video shows car doing ‘doughnuts’ around coffin at Longford funeral
A white saloon car can be seen carrying out the manouvers as eight pallbearers hold a solid white steel coffin aloft.
Popular Videos
Brandon John Rainey appears charged with the murder of Chloe Mitchell
'The Digger Dad | Irish man in Australia becomes viral sensation singing in digger
Watch | Conor McGregor knocks out NBA mascot in promotional gimmick gone wrong
Abuse victim Olivia tells why she refused to back down after crime boss’s attack left her blind
Video of e-bike scooter speeding along Dublin’s M50 motorway goes viral
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Gimme Maur | Maura Higgins’ best friend enters Love Island villa as latest bombshell
'Strong show' | Natalie McNally’s brother urges public to attend vigil for Chloe Mitchell
TOUGH TALKING | Saudi boxing promoter comes out fighting against Daniel Kinahan claims
Thug mugged | Woman-beating cocaine dealer gets ‘taste of own medicine’ after gang gives him battering
Comment | Roy Curtis: How Rory McIlroy can use anger from being lampooned by almost everyone as fuel for US Open win
Red Alert | Qatari Sheikh Jassim waiting to hear if his final offer to buy Man United has been successful
'Emotional Tiredness' | Erin McGregor admits she’s a ‘wreck’ after week of potty training son with autism
Pubspy - Ashtown, Dublin | The Breffni in Ashtown in the place to be Inn on a summer’s day with tasty €5.30 pints
Pubspy - Kilbeggan | Larrigy’s lounge had us Kilbeggan for more with creamy pints at just €5
Battle | Charlie Bird ‘at a crossroads’, says ‘health deteriorating’ in latest update
More Videos
Four children found alive in Amazon jungle 40 days after plane crash
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson quits as MP
Trump ‘described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified military map’
Senior police officer expresses hope missing woman is safe as search continues
Abuse victim Olivia tells why she refused to back down after crime boss’s attack left her blind
French President Emmanuel Macron says he is 'by the side' of the victims' families in Annecy
Van attack | Man arrested as three people dead following ‘major incident’ in Nottingham
Full Con-tact | Miami Heat coach praises 'tough' mascot who got knocked out by Conor McGregor
Shocking | Burglars set fire to house ‘to hide DNA’ after lying in wait to watch victims leave for mass
digital pitchfork | ‘It's like bloodsport - they get a whiff and they go for it’ – Ciara Kelly on cancel culture
'very upset' | Dublin LGBTQ bar 'devastated' as bike racks placed in seating area ahead of Pride
sing in the rain | Watch: Tired and emotional Jack Grealish revels in Manchester City’s treble trophy parade
volatile | Gareth Hutch murder trial hears of Ross Hutch’s anguish after discovering cousin’s body
'much loved' | Finglas man who drove into bus lane too early killing grandfather (61) avoids jail
flagged up | PSNI should use 'full force of Terrorism Act' to remove paramilitary flags says Alliance MLA
'drug debt' | Robber who stole €120k worth of Cartier watches from Dublin jewellers is jailed
EXCLUSIVE | Irish pub owner threatened to call cops on Liam Byrne and pals day before arrest
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed