Tour de Dublin | 

Video showing man riding electric bike in middle of Navan road goes viral on TikTok

Man filmed riding electric bike in middle of Navan road

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

A video on TikTok shows a man riding an electric bike in the middle of traffic on the Navan road.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News