cut up | 

Video showing dummy being eviscerated by a tractor released by Dublin Fire Brigade

The clip was released as part of a fire and emergency management agri-rescue workshop

Fire and emergency management agri-rescue workshop

Mick CarolanSunday World Video Team

A shocking video showing the dangers posed by farm machinery has been released by Dublin Fire Brigade.

The clip shows a straw-filled dummy getting sucked into a tractor before being cut to pieces.

On Dublin Fire Brigade’s Twitter page reads: “This week, DFB officers attended the national directorate for fire and emergency management agri-rescue workshop hosted by @TipperaryFire at Nenagh Fire Station.

“While we are viewed as primarily an urban fire/EMS service we do have large areas of rural and agricultural risks.”

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News