Video showing dummy being eviscerated by a tractor released by Dublin Fire Brigade
The clip was released as part of a fire and emergency management agri-rescue workshop
Mick CarolanSunday World Video Team
A shocking video showing the dangers posed by farm machinery has been released by Dublin Fire Brigade.
The clip shows a straw-filled dummy getting sucked into a tractor before being cut to pieces.
On Dublin Fire Brigade’s Twitter page reads: “This week, DFB officers attended the national directorate for fire and emergency management agri-rescue workshop hosted by @TipperaryFire at Nenagh Fire Station.
“While we are viewed as primarily an urban fire/EMS service we do have large areas of rural and agricultural risks.”
