Video game technology helps paralysed woman speak, researchers say

Video game technology helps paralysed woman speak, researchers say

Video game technology has helped a woman left paralysed after a stroke speak again, researchers report. Edinburgh-based Speech Graphics, and American researchers at UC San Francisco (UCSF) and UC Berkeley, say they have created the world’s first brain-computer interface that electronically produces speech and facial expression from brain signals. The development opens up a way to restore natural communication for those who cannot speak.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News