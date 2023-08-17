Video emerges of young woman being beaten with a stick in Longford

A shocking video has emerged showing a young woman being beaten with a stick as two groups of women trade insults on the main street of a midlands town.

The footage, which was captured yesterday in Longford town, shows a young male brandishing a long wooden stick at two women in front of horrified shoppers.

At one stage, the male youth, who was wearing a red top and black shorts, hits out at the female duo, striking the younger of the two women across the back.

The two women can be seen approaching a nearby cafe before crossing the road moments later as both warring groups continue to shout obscenities at each other.

The incident, which was not reported to gardaí, has been condemned at local political level. "It's absolutely disgusting behaviour," said Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock.

"What makes this more vile is that it was witnessed by young, innocent children who were caught up in this nonsense while going about their day.

"Incidents of this type are undoing all of the efforts that are being made to restore the already tarnished reputation of our county town.

"It is also undermining hard pressed local businesses who are trying to keep their doors open in what are very difficult times."

A current sitting member of Longford's Local Community Safety Partnership, Cllr Warnock said the episode also highlighted the pressing need for government chiefs to add further garda resources to the midlands town.

"I would urge these groups to desist from this type of activity and to think about their selfish behaviour because we all have to live in this town and be part of a community and these type of incidents are certainly not helping," he said.