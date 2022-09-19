Video captures e-bike bursting into flames in Dublin shopping centre

Video captures e-bike bursting into flames in Dublin shopping centre

Mick CarolanSunday World Video Team

The e-bike caught fire outside McDonald’s in the Ilac Shopping Centre on Sunday and Dublin Fire Brigade raced to the scene. There was nobody hurt in the fire which went from smoking to a blaze in a matter of seconds as staff stood in and extinguished the blaze quickly.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News