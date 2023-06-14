Victims of Nottingham knife and van attack were students aged 19 and man in 50s

Two 19-year-olds and man in his 50s were killed in the Nottingham attacks, police said. Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell, speaking outside a police station in the city, said: “Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am after a member of the public reported that two people aged 19 had been stabbed and were unresponsive. “We had a further call to another incident in Milton Street, where the driver of a stolen van had attempted to run over three people. As a result, one man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries. “The van was then stopped on Maple Street, where a man was tasered and detained by police officers on suspicion of murder. A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public. “At the moment, we believe that the suspect has stolen this man’s vehicle and driven it to Milton Street, where he is then driven at members of the public. “We are still in the early stages of the investigation. I need to determine exactly what the motives were behind this attack.”