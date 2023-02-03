Veteran soldier given suspended sentence for Troubles killing

Veteran soldier given suspended sentence for Troubles killing

Video Team

A former British soldier has been given a suspended sentence for killing a man at an Army checkpoint in Northern Ireland more than 30 years ago. David Jonathan Holden, 53, was sentenced to three years at Belfast Crown Court, but judge Justice O’Hara suspended the term for three years.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News