Veteran soldier given suspended sentence for Troubles killing
A former British soldier has been given a suspended sentence for killing a man at an Army checkpoint in Northern Ireland more than 30 years ago. David Jonathan Holden, 53, was sentenced to three years at Belfast Crown Court, but judge Justice O’Hara suspended the term for three years.
