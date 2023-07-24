Veteran BBC broadcaster George Alagiah dies aged 67

BBC newsreader George Alagiah has died at the age of 67, his agent has said. A statement from Mary Greenham to the PA news agency said: “I am so terribly sorry to inform you that George Alagiah died peacefully today, surrounded by his family and loved ones. “George fought until the bitter end but sadly that battle ended earlier today. “George was deeply loved by everybody who knew him, whether it was a friend, a colleague or a member of the public. He simply was a wonderful human being. “My thoughts are with Fran, the boys and his wider family.”