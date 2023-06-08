‘Very young children fighting for life’ after knife attack at French playground in the lakeside town of Annecy

An attacker with a knife has stabbed several young children and at least one adult, leaving some fighting for life, France’s interior minister said. Gerald Darmanin said Thursday morning’s attack happened in a square in the lakeside Alpine town of Annecy.

