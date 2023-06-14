Varadkar says Luxembourg shows coalition can be re-elected

Varadkar says Luxembourg shows coalition can be re-elected

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has used a press conference following a bilateral meeting with the prime minister of Luxembourg to say it is possible the current coalition Government could be re-elected. Luxembourg’s prime minister Xavier Bettel has led a coalition of his Democratic Party, along with the Socialist Workers’ Party and the Greens since 2013, with the grouping continuing in power through a 2018 election.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News