Use preserved vegetables to combat shortages, says MasterChef host Gregg Wallace

Use preserved vegetables to combat shortages, says MasterChef host Gregg Wallace

Video Team

MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace urged the public to use tinned or frozen vegetables to combat food shortages after collecting an MBE at a ceremony at Windsor Castle. The 58-year-old broadcaster, who fronts the popular cooking show and its spin-offs alongside John Torode, has been recognised for services to food and charity.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News