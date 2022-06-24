US Supreme Court 'is eviscerating Americans' rights', says Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasts the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v Wade, calling it "an evisceration of Americans' rights" and a "slap in the face of women". The Speaker's comments came as the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v Wade.

