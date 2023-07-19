US soldier Travis King who fled to North Korea had served time in South Korean prison

US soldier Travis King who fled to North Korea had served time in South Korean prison

An American soldier who had served nearly two months in a South Korean prison fled across the heavily armed border into North Korea, US officials said, becoming the first American detained in the North in nearly five years. Private 2nd Class Travis King had been held on assault charges and was released on July 10 after serving his time. He was being sent home to Fort Bliss, Texas, on Monday, where he could have faced additional military disciplinary actions and discharge from the service.

