US rapper Ludacris vows to keep ‘shattering stereotypes’ at Walk of Fame ceremony

US rapper and actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges said he would “continue to shatter stereotypes” as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ludacris thanked his fans, family and “the people who showed up for me”, that had inspired his hard work and dedication throughout his career. As a recording artist, he has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, with tracks including Stand Up, Get Back, Southern Hospitality, Number One Spot, Money Maker and My Chick Bad.