US President Joe Biden stumbles on the steps of Air Force One again

US President Joe Biden stumbles on the steps of Air Force One again

Avril KinsellaVideo Team

US President Joe Biden stumbles on the steps of Air Force One again.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News