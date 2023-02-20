US President Joe Biden says "democracy stands" on surprise visit to Ukraine
Video Team
US President Joe Biden says "democracy stands" on surprise visit to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky. This comes as the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine close in. President Biden also announced another 500 million dollars in military assistance to Ukraine during the visit.
'Never give up' – Woman commended for fighting off man who tried to assault her
Dramatic moment in which two heroic staff members face down two hammer wielding thugs
Lovebirds | Video shows sweet swan reunion after Dublin oil spill forced them apart
HEALY HAPPY | Una Healy posts footage of stunning Costa Rica getaway
Fantastic Voyage actress Raquel Welch dies aged 82
