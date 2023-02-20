US President Joe Biden says "democracy stands" on surprise visit to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden says "democracy stands" on surprise visit to Ukraine

Video Team

US President Joe Biden says "democracy stands" on surprise visit to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky. This comes as the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine close in. President Biden also announced another 500 million dollars in military assistance to Ukraine during the visit.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News